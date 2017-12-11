Bloomingdale’s Announces Flagship Renovation

Bloomingdale’s (New York) has announced that it will begin renovation on its New York flagship at 59th Street next year. The revamp will include its three fashion floors and its main-floor cosmetics department, and it will introduce a “shoe complex” concept, according to Women’s Wear Daily.

The department store’s goal is to make shopping the location more experiential, comfortable, easier and fun, reports WWD.

The site’s men’s department, renovated in 2008, will not be included in the overhaul at this time. It is speculated that the department store will add a food hall, much like its competitors have done in recent years, but it has not yet confirmed that possibility.

The 815,000-square-foot store encompasses 10 floors and accounts for 18 to 20 percent of the brand’s annual sales, which total $520 million.