Bloomingdale’s Collaborates with Anti-Bullying Organization

In time for the back-to-school shopping season, Bloomingdale’s (New York) has teamed up with Kind Campaign (Malibu, Calif.), a nonprofit that aims to end girl-against-girl bullying.

The collaboration raises money for the nonprofit through a variety of products available for purchase, including a capsule collection of T-shirts with 10-percent of sales going to the organization.

Other elements of the campaign include a bracelet station where customers can create one-of-a-kind pieces and pledge walls reserved for positive affirmations, uplifting doodles and anti-bullying slogans, which will then be donated to local schools.

The partnership is the latest in the retailer’s biannual Fashionable Fundraiser efforts that allows it to team up with various organizations important to its communities and customers, according to Women’s Wear Daily.