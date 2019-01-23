Bloomingdale’s Debuts Beauty Floor

Bloomingdale’s (New York) has debuted a new beauty floor in its New York flagship on 59th Street.

The 36,408-square-foot space includes a variety of new boutiques aimed for different shoppers. For instance, Glowhaus is targeted toward the millennial-minded consumer and is meant to provide a playful experience; its Wellchemist boutique is intended for the conscious beauty shopper.

The update also introduces new services, including beauty stylists, which are essentially personal shoppers for the beauty department, according to Retail Dive.