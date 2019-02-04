Bloomingdale’s Debuts New Beauty Department

New York-based Bloomingdale’s has unveiled its 59th Street flagship’s new beauty department, spanning 36,000 square feet across four floors and introducing sensory experiences. More than 200 beauty brands are featured in the store, 75 of which are totally new.

Centered on luxury brand shop-in-shops, the store introduces customers to the department as soon as they enter the first floor, setting the tone for a luxurious first impression. Twenty-five percent more space has been added to the fragrance department, called Fragrance Hall, representing the segment’s growing market, reports Forbes.

High-tech sensory engagements have been deployed at several shops, including Tom Ford’s, where shoppers can receive a recorded video of their consultation so they can reference beauty application techniques following their visit.

The department has a strong service-driven approach, offering spa and beauty services – including facials, manicures and hair styling – some free with purchases and some offered at an additional cost.