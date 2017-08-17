Bloomingdale’s Opens Glowhaus

Beauty department caters to millennials
Posted August 17, 2017

Bloomingdale’s (New York) is opening Glowhaus, a beauty department for millennials, at five of its locations.

Glowhaus is an open-sell concept that will offer 800 products, all priced at under $100, from 30 brands, reports Women’s Wear Daily. The department will be on the contemporary floor next to popular denim and clothing brands departments.

“We have a large number of millennial customers who do shop with us, but we see an opportunity to sell to customers shopping in ready-to-wear zones and aren’t spending as much time in beauty as we’d hope,” said Stacie Borteck, vp and divisional merchandise manager of cosmetics at Bloomingdale’s.

Headlines

