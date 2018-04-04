Bloomingdale’s Overhauls Shoe Floor

Bloomingdale’s (New York) will unveil a “reimagined” footwear floor tomorrow at its 59th Street flagship in New York.

The move comes as the retailer aims “to rival the best shoe floors in the world,” according to Bloomingdale’s Chief Executive Officer Tony Spring. To that end, the retailer has moved all of its shoes to one floor and has expanded by 40 percent, including exclusive footwear designs and a new assortment of luxury and up-and-coming brands for a range of needs.

It is calling this new space “The Heart of Shoe York,” which also features a variety of “gargantuan” shoe statues commissioned from local artists, including one with a heel shaped like the Statue of Liberty, according to Women’s Wear Daily.

Those whimsical elements are meant to encourage shoppers to explore the sales floor and to also further differentiate the shopping experience.