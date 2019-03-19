Bloomingdale’s Revitalizes its Fashion Floors

Under the leadership of Denise Magid, Bloomingdale’s (New York) new EVP and General Merchandise Manager for Ready-to-Wear, bloomindales.com and Concessions, the department store has transformed the fashion floors of its 59th Street flagship in New York. The new strategy features brand agnostic stylists, an “avenue” of contemporary collections and brand shops.

The fashion department spans three floors – levels two, three and four – and includes 85 new labels, a “vacation shop” for resort wear, a Studio 59 content hub with a cocktail lounge and beauty shops sprinkled throughout. In all, the department spans 128,900 square feet, according to Women’s Wear Daily.

“We’ve created many new shop-in-shops that allow the voice of the brands to be heard within the Bloomingdale’s landscape,” Magid said during a tour of the renovation.

The space also includes a bleacher-style staircase where visitors can rest and recharge their phones, also meant to encourage an extended shopping journey.