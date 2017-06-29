Bloomingdale’s Teams with HBO

Bloomingdale’s (New York) is partnering with cable television-channel HBO (New York) to promote a new documentary debuting this summer.

The retailer will open a series of pop-up shops promoting “The Defiant Ones,” a four-part documentary the follows the friendship between rapper Dr. Dre and the founder of Interscope Records, Jimmy Iovine.

The pop-ups will open on July 1 within 14 Bloomingdale’s locations. They will feature a curated assortment of products including vinyl records, Beats (Santa Monica, Calif.) headphones and a Defiant-branded sweatshirt. The window displays within the store’s 59th Street flagship will also promote the documentary, featuring spinning records that will spell out “The Defiant Ones.”

The move is an effort by the retailer to stay relevant to pop-culture and to its customers, reports Los Angeles Times.