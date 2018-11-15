Bloomingdale's to Sell Appliances

Bloomingdale’s Inc. (New York) announced that this coming Monday, Nov.19, it will debut a new appliance department within its New York flagship in midtown Manhattan.

The 550-square-foot section will sell refrigerators, washing machines, dishwashers and big-screen televisions from LG Electronics (Seoul, South Korea), following a new partnership between the two companies.

Part of the deal involves LG providing large-screen displays at the store’s entrances in lieu of paying the retailer rent for the eight-floor space.

According to New York Post, the addition of appliances is an effort to drive traffic and the company may consider expanding the partnership depending on how it goes over with customers.