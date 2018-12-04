Boast Debuts Madison Avenue Store

Greenwich, Conn.-based retailer Boast has opened a 1000-square-foot store in New York at 694 Madison Ave. at 62nd Street.

The store, located next to Hermès and Hublot is noted by Women’s Wear Daily as the brand’s first “true retail play” by the company’s new CEO, Teddy Bretschger who purchased the label in October 2017. The brand has been experimenting with its entry to retail with a pop-up shop at Kith on Lafayette Street during the U.S. Open, where Bretschger said most of the pieces sold out.

The store features a club house-like design, and sells high-end casual and athleisure wear, including coach’s jackets, baseball caps, T-shirts, chinos and accessories like slippers, weekend bags and dopp kits.

The 1973-founded brand features a country club aesthetic influenced by tennis culture, and it’s known for its prominent Japanese maple leaf logo.