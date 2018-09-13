Bold New Visions, Part IV

Retail Renovation Competition: First Place

Conversion – Specialty Store, Sales Area over 10,000 sq. ft.

Havertys, Columbia, S.C.

Submitted by: McMillan Pazdan Smith Architecture, Atlanta

Other companies to be recognized: Southern Design Works, Chamblee, Ga.; Haverty Furniture Companies Inc., Atlanta

Havertys spent a decade looking for a location in Columbia, S.C. “We needed 34,000-35,000 square feet,” says Brad Smith, Director of Real Estate, Havertys (Atlanta). The retailer found a space near the Columbiana Station shopping mall, and increased its value by adding square footage. “We had an architectural solution to a business problem.”

“Usually our sites are single-level,” says Kelly Davis, Store Planner, Havertys. “We took this structure that was mostly concrete [and] exposed steel and put in a second floor.” To figure out how the merchandise would live within, designers used finishes to create a path of travel for customers, as well as vignette walls for merchandising to produce the illusion of walking through a home.



BEFORE: The location Havertys coverted, prior to construction.

“Our ceiling height was much lower than normal for us,” Davis adds. “Instead of seeing that as a challenge, we took that as an opportunity to use those steel elements that we had to work around in a way to divide the spaces. We used those to determine where each of our departments stopped and started.”

They also utilized the storefront’s windows to convey a sense of entry and engagement for those driving by and to bring in natural light. “The glass storefront gives it more of a residential feel on the inside,” says Davis. “We tried to be on the cutting edge of lighting technology to create a natural light feel in the store.”



AFTER | Photography: Ed Wolkis Photography, Atlanta

“It’s really reminiscent of their brand,” says VMSD competition judge Vicki Wiesman, Senior Interior Designer, Kroger. “They took that Footaction store and it’s now distinctly their building. They did a great job making it their own.”

