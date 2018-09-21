Bold New Visions, Part VI

Retail Renovation Competition: First Place

Renovation – Restaurant/Specialty Food Shop

Goose Island, Chicago

Submitted by: 555 Intl., Chicago

The design for this renovation was not to reimagine Goose Island (Chicago), an already well-known and respected brewery and restaurant. Instead, it was decided to take this opportunity to polish the space and accentuate the importance of Goose Island among the brewery community by way of highlighting the people, products and processes as pillars of the new design.



BEFORE: Goose Island prior to its renovation.

The concept revolved around an open-floor approach. Open views into the kitchen put customers in and around the brewing process. The biggest, most involved part of construction was bringing in steel, opening up brick walls and making separate rooms feel cohesive with the main open area. They did this with the open kitchen, as well as a large taproom that looks into the kitchen and the brewery (which was also enlarged), topped off with expansive windows.

Though beyond the tangible design changes, designers worked in conjunction with marketing and promotion teams at Goose Island to better meld the message and to make sure they were staying true to the brand’s identity.



AFTER | Photography: James John Jetel, Chicago

The VMSD competition judges noted how the design infused the company’s mission with the experience of breweries today in retail and the culture at large. “Definitely made it relevant to the experience,” says judge Jim Kelly, Design Manager, Macy's (Cincinnati). “It’s what you expect it to feel like.”

