Bold New Visions, Part VIII

The honorable mentions of the 2018 Retail Renovation Competition
By
Michael Woodson
|
Posted October 15, 2018

View all the 2018 Retail Renovation Competition Honorable Mention winners below.

 
Vans Herald Square, New York
Submitted by: RGLA Solutions, Schiller Park, Ill.
Photography: Peter Pabon, New York/Chris Brich, Chicago
 
Boardwalk Optometry, Surrey, British Columbia
Submitted by: Cutler, Vancouver, British Columbia
Photography: Brook Stephenson, Vancouver, British Columbia
 
BH Kitchen & Bar, New York
Submitted by: Gensler, New York
Photography: Courtesy of Gensler/Chris Leonard
 
Target, Bensonhurst, New York
Submitted by: Target Corp., Minneapolis
Photography: Richard Cadan, Faifield, Conn. 
 
Holt Renfrew, Vancouver, British Columbia
Submitted by: Janson Goldstein LLP, New York
Photography: Ben Rahn, A-Frame Studio, New York
 
Nordstrom South Coast Plaza, Costa Mesa, Calif. 
Submitted by: Nordstrom, Seattle
Photography: Connie Zhou, New York
 
Special Thanks to our 2018 Judges... 
 
Vicki Wiesman
Senior Interior Designer, Kroger
 
Brian Shafley
CEO, Chute Gerdeman
 
Claudia Cerchiara
Client Retail Leader, BHDP Architecture
 
Jim Kelly
Design Manager, Macy's
 
Mari Miura
Interior Design Director, FRCH Design Worldwide
 
To read Bold New Visions, Part I, click here.
To read Bold New Visions, Part II, click here.
To read Bold New Visions, Part III, click here.
To read Bold New Visions, Part IV, click here.
To read Bold New Visions, Part V, click here
To read Bold New Visions, Part VI, click here
To read Bold New Visions, Part VII, click here.
Specialty apparel

Did you enjoy this article? Click here to subscribe to the magazine.