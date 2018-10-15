Bold New Visions, Part VIII

The honorable mentions of the 2018 Retail Renovation Competition
View all the 2018 Retail Renovation Competition Honorable Mention winners below.
Vans Herald Square, New York
Submitted by: RGLA Solutions, Schiller Park, Ill.
Photography: Peter Pabon, New York/Chris Brich, Chicago
Boardwalk Optometry, Surrey, British Columbia
Submitted by: Cutler, Vancouver, British Columbia
Photography: Brook Stephenson, Vancouver, British Columbia
BH Kitchen & Bar, New York
Submitted by: Gensler, New York
Photography: Courtesy of Gensler/Chris Leonard
Target, Bensonhurst, New York
Submitted by: Target Corp., Minneapolis
Photography: Richard Cadan, Faifield, Conn.
Holt Renfrew, Vancouver, British Columbia
Submitted by: Janson Goldstein LLP, New York
Photography: Ben Rahn, A-Frame Studio, New York
Nordstrom South Coast Plaza, Costa Mesa, Calif.
Submitted by: Nordstrom, Seattle
Photography: Connie Zhou, New York
Special Thanks to our 2018 Judges...
Vicki Wiesman
Senior Interior Designer, Kroger
Brian Shafley
CEO, Chute Gerdeman
Claudia Cerchiara
Client Retail Leader, BHDP Architecture
Jim Kelly
Design Manager, Macy's
Mari Miura
Interior Design Director, FRCH Design Worldwide
