Bold New Visions, Part VIII

View all the 2018 Retail Renovation Competition Honorable Mention winners below.

Vans Herald Square, New York

Submitted by: RGLA Solutions, Schiller Park, Ill.

Photography: Peter Pabon, New York/Chris Brich, Chicago

Boardwalk Optometry, Surrey, British Columbia

Submitted by: Cutler, Vancouver, British Columbia

Photography: Brook Stephenson, Vancouver, British Columbia

BH Kitchen & Bar, New York

Submitted by: Gensler, New York

Photography: Courtesy of Gensler/Chris Leonard

Target, Bensonhurst, New York

Submitted by: Target Corp., Minneapolis

Photography: Richard Cadan, Faifield, Conn.

Holt Renfrew, Vancouver, British Columbia

Submitted by: Janson Goldstein LLP, New York

Photography: Ben Rahn, A-Frame Studio, New York

Nordstrom South Coast Plaza, Costa Mesa, Calif.

Submitted by: Nordstrom, Seattle

Photography: Connie Zhou, New York

Special Thanks to our 2018 Judges...

Vicki Wiesman

Senior Interior Designer, Kroger

Brian Shafley

CEO, Chute Gerdeman

Claudia Cerchiara

Client Retail Leader, BHDP Architecture

Jim Kelly

Design Manager, Macy's