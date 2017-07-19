To Boldly Go: How Marriott is Teleporting Guests into Next Gen Customer Experiences





For years, retailers have been touting the benefits of providing experiences that not only delight the eyes but engage the senses. In his session at VMSD’s 2016 International Retail Design Conference, Marriott VP of Global Design Strategies David Kepron shares developments in digital that some call “better than real” virtual environments and shopping experiences. Attendees learned what issues can be encountered when creating VR experiences and discovered why retailers should see them as a vehicle to provide customers with what, in the end, we all crave – novelty, meaningful relationships and being in places that engage us with experiences that are relevant.

