Bon-Ton Acquired by CSC Generation

CSC Generation (Merrillville, Ind.) has acquired The Bon-Ton (York, Pa.), which declared bankruptcy and closed its entire fleet of stores last month.

The company purchased Bon-Ton’s intellectual property and assets for $900,000 on Sept. 10.

CSC plans to focus its efforts on reviving Bon-Ton’s namesake banner, as well as that of Carson’s, Herberger’s and Boston Store. The previous company also operated stores under Younker and Elder-Beerman nameplates.

To that end, the company plans to open stores in Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Minnesota, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin in time for the holiday shopping season. The new store formats are expected to range in size from 35,000 to 100,000 square feet, according to Milwaukee Business Journal.