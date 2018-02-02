Bon-Ton Announces Store Closures

The Bon-Ton Stores (York, Pa.) announced that it is moving forward in closing 42 stores and has disclosed the locations affected.

The closures are a part of the company’s two-year, four-part turnaround plan and will affect all of the company’s banners, including Bon-Ton, Bergner’s, Boston Store, Carson’s, Elder-Beerman, Herberger’s and Younkers.

The company has hired liquidator Hilco Merchant Resources (Northbrook, Ill.) to help manage the store closing sales, which are expected to last for approximately 10 to 12 weeks, according to Chain Store Age.

Chief Executive Officer Bill Tracy said, “We remain focused on executing our key initiatives to drive improved performance in an effort to strengthen our capital structure to support the business going forward.”