Bon-Ton Ceo Resigns

Bon-Ton (Milwaukee) announced that CEO Kathryn Bufano has resigned. Bufano joined the company less than three years ago. Before joining Bon-Ton, Bufano worked for Belk (Charlotte, N.C.), where she was president and chief merchandising officer.

The company’s chief operating officer, William Tracy, has been named the new president and ceo, effective Aug. 25, when Bufano’s contract expires. Until then, Bufano will stay on and help as Tracy transitions into the role.

Tracy was named the company’s coo in July 2015. Before that, he has worked for Hudson’s Bay Co. (Toronto), Nine West (White Plains, N.Y.) and Lord & Taylor (New York), reports Milwaukee Business News.