Bon-Ton Debuts Barber Shop

The Bon-Ton Stores (York, Pa.) has opened an in-store barber shop in one of its Milwaukee-area stores. BuzzworX will replace the store’s former salon space inside its Boston Store at Southridge Mall, reflecting a growing trend toward barber shops.

Bon-Ton has not said whether it plans to expand the barber shop concept to other stores, however Milwaukee Business News notes that this announcement does follow last month’s news that the company had filed for bankruptcy. While the company plans to close 47 stores this year, this suggests that this store in Southridge Mall is not one of the locations slated to shutter.