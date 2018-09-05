Bon-Ton May Be Revived

Bon-Ton (York, Pa.), which closed all of its stores last week after declaring bankruptcy earlier this year, may be in the process of being revived by a new owner. The company's websites are now bearing messages saying that the company's various banner stores will return.

While the deal has not been finalized, sources report that an acquisition deal is in the works that will allow the retailer to be relaunched, according to Milwaukee Journal Sentinel. The reinvented brand would be more focused on e-commerce, however plans project for brick-and-mortar stores in locations including Illinois, Colorado, Wisconsin and Pennsylvania. The deal must be approved by the bankruptcy court.

The new stores would likely also have more limited hours than its predecessor as well as new services such personal styling.