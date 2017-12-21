Bon-Ton Misses Interest Payment

Bon-Ton (York, Pa.) has failed to make a $14 million interest payment on some of its loans, which some analysts are saying may signal a move toward debt restructuring in the near future. Restructuring could possibly include bankruptcy, Retail Dive reports.

The interest payment was due December 15, but the company has a 30-day grace period during which it may still pay. Analysts do not expect the company to make the payment during that time, however.

The company carries a total of $850 million in debt, which has been rated at “distressed levels” for some time now. While the company was expected to have enough liquidity to make it through the holiday shopping season, analysts expected it is at risk of restructuring sometime in the coming year.