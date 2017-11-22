Bon-Ton Plans 40 Store Closures

The Bon-Ton Stores (York, Pa.) announced plans to shutter at least 40 underperforming stores over the course of the next year. As of August 2017, the company had only planned to close between six and eight stores.

The company currently operates a fleet of 260 stores over its various banners, though it has not detailed which stores or locations will be closed. Instead, Chief Executive Officer Bill Tracy said the company is “looking at everything,” according to Retail Dive.

The news follows the store’s third-quarter earnings results, which included a drop in same-store sales of 6.6 percent, which it is attributing, in large part, to unseasonably warm weather.