Bon-Ton Stores to Liquidate

Liquidators win auction for the bankrupt company’s assets
Posted April 19, 2018

The Bon-Ton Stores (York, Pa.) will begin winding down operations to liquidate and close stores after failing to find a bidder to keep stores open. The company operates about 250 stores under its Bon-Ton, Bergner’s, Boston Store, Carson’s, Elder-Beerman, Herberger’s and Younkers banners.

In the wake of its bankruptcy, the company held an auction this week for its assets. While the company had hoped to find a buyer willing to keep stores open, the winning bid came from a group of liquidators. The liquidators that won the auction are Great American Group (Los Angeles) and Tiger Capital Group (New York).

Details were not available as to when the going-out-of-business sales would commence, but most of the sales are expected to last about 10 to 12 weeks, according to Women’s Wear Daily.

