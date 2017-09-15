Bon-Ton Strikes Sale-Leaseback Deal

The Bon-Ton Stores Inc. (York, Pa.) announced that it is selling off a store in suburban Minneapolis as a way to free up capital and repay some of its outstanding debt. The deal is valued at $18.9 million.

The store being sold is a recently remodeled Herberger’s location at Rosedale Center mall in Roseville, Minn., reports Milwaukee Business Journal. Last year, the company tried to sell the building (along with two other properties) in an unsuccessful sale-leaseback deal.

The company will lease the property back, with an initial 20-year term. The company can then extend the lease for four additional five-year periods at the market-value rate of rent.