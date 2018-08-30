Bon-Ton Winds Down Operations

Bon-Ton Stores Inc. (Milwaukee) is nearly done liquidating and closing down its retail operations across the country. The company announced earlier this year it would go out of business across all of its banners including Younkers, Bon-Ton, Elder-Beerman, Carson’s and Herberger’s.

According to Milwaukee Business Journal, 66 of those stores have already sold all of their merchandise and closed down. In total, the company has liquidated more than 95 percent of inventory, amounting to about $2.2 billion worth of merchandise.

The liquidation sales are expected to be complete by the end of the week.