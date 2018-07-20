Bonobos Expands to Cincinnati

Bonobos (New York) will expand its brick-and-mortar presence to the Cincinnati area, opening a store there next week.

The 1600-square-foot shop is in the city’s Over-the-Rhine area, bringing its pants, shirts, outwear, suits, accessories and other attire to the city for the first time, according to The Cincinnati Enquirer.

The company, which began as an online-only retailer, launched its Guideshop concept in 2011 as a way to allow customers to try on products before ordering online. The name comes from the fact that when customers visit the stores, they are assigned a “guide” who helps them navigate the brand’s styles and fits, akin to a personal shopper.