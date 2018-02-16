Bottega Veneta Opens New York Store

Bottega Veneta (Milan) has opened a new flagship on New York’s Madison Avenue, according to The New York Times. Known as the Maison, the five-story store spans a trio of 19th-century townhouses that make up a half a block down the street.

The store's unique setting was inspired by some of New York’s favorite skyscrapers, says the New York Post. Because the buildings were originally residences, the store is illuminated almost entirely by natural light and also features a section on the fourth floor called the Apart-ment, which is set up to mimic a real home. This section, complete with furniture, artwork and books on shelves, provides a residential counterpart to the store’s clothing and accessory offerings.

Additionally, a 33-piece collection of New York-themed items is featured in celebration of its opening.