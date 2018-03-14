Brand Stand 2.0

Temporary tenancies have evolved over the last 75 years of retailing, going from short-term holiday “close-out sales” to experiential brand “pop-ups.” There is ample reason to expect that this phenomenon will continue to evolve and proliferate with the ongoing separation of shopping from buying. Retailers in the “age of experience” must rethink the institutional norms of store counts, footfalls and click-throughs. They must embrace the idea of brand-centric events and experiences as a means of building customer lifetime value.

NOT REALLY NEW

Temporary tenancies were once thought of as a “down and dirty” way of moving product. In fact, they were utilized to move priced-down goods, piled high on dirty tables, in previously vacant storefronts. They were trumpeted by schlocky paper posters, with superlatives like super, gigantic and blow-out.

Early in the new millennium, Target executed a cheeky riff on this image of the past with their “Bullseye Bodegas” as a means of reinventing the idea of the temporary tenancy. These days-long venues became a unique way to introduce up-and-coming designers before their goods made their way into the big-box stores. The focus of today’s pop-ups is no longer on moving goods but on building brands and creating unique and memorable experiences.

PAIRS WELL WITH SOCIAL

As ephemeral yet effective as a social media post, the pop-up thrives in this transitory space. Actually, some of the most successful advocates for the pop-up revolution have been the digitally native vertical brands, testing out offline channels. Think of it like dating before making a full commitment. These niche brands, from the likes of Birchbox, Warby Parker, Bonobos and Casper, to name just a few, had already established strong online followings with sales to match. They correctly hypothesized that the offline touchpoint would strengthen their sales and brand penetration.

For predominantly offline brands, the allure of pop-ups is gaining traction as they attempt to seduce the millennial and Gen Z consumers into their otherwise-stagnant stores. Even Macy’s is getting into the game with The Market @ Macy’s launch at its New York Herald Square store. The brand has devoted ground floor space to setting up pods for retailers to occupy for short periods of time.

To successfully pull off this endeavor, Macy’s will have to carefully select their temporary partners to make the program relevant. However, the initial announcement of pop-ups included Sony Pictures’ “Peter Rabbit,” along with the orthotics company Resa, which 3-D prints insoles.

UNDERSTANDING THE DNA

Today many retail brand’s survival plans include shrinking their physical presence, while bolstering their online embodiment. As a result, it has become essential that brands find new ways to orchestrate face-time with their customers. It’s safe to assume that pop-ups are here to stay. One of the key indicators of successful pop-ups lie in their ability to create buzz, online and offline. The element of serendipity, surprise and connecting to core brand attributes is essential. Their design, storytelling and messaging must transcend pure selling and meet the experiential litmus test of FOMO (fear of missing out) by their target demographic. CROSSING THE LEASE LINE

Much has been written and reported (including by me) about the “Grand Mall Seizure” that is taking place across our retail landscape. A possible retail triage may be taking the idea of pop-ups and putting it on steroids.

More than a decade ago I could see the writing on the wall that ultimately led to the current mall dilemma and began formulating a solution I named “Rave Retail,” a third-party entity, intended to be the matchmaker and intermediary between the retail space holder (malls and shopping centers), and space users (brands, retailers, entrepreneurs and entertainment entities). It fills a market void by matching leading brands with strategic retail venues for short-term, high impact, temporary tenancies with transformational, highly engaging brand events.

Not surprisingly, a U.K.-based concept, Appear Here, is doing pretty much the same thing. In fact, Simon Property Group retained the company to launch The Edit @ Roosevelt Field in December 2017. The initiative allows the retailers to set up small shops (between 20 and 200 square feet) on a quarterly basis to test concepts and feature unique brands.

In this new age of channel agnosticism, it’s becoming clear that the pop-up will become just one more touchpoint in any dynamic brand’s toolbox, to engage its followers and build lifelong customer value. Indeed, in this era of unified commerce (grown-up omnichannel) it’s reasonable to think that pop-ups will no longer be mere tactical moves, but part of a new mindset around agile thinking.

Sanford Stein is the product of an ‘immersive’ retail upbringing as the son of a mid-century American merchant. A half century later, with more than 400 retail design projects under his belt, he shared his experiences in the 2015 IBPA Benjamin Franklin Award winning publication, RETAIL SCHMETAIL.