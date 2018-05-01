Breaking the Corporate Cookie Cutter: How to Make Your Stores Feel Local and Unique

For decades, the Gap-ification of retail has produced retail chains where all stores look and function alike. While this was once a productive and successful model for retail stores, customer expectations have now changed. In his session at the 2017 International Retail Design Conference (IRDC) in New Orleans, Niederhauser shares how Hallmark Gold Crown has spent the last two years experimenting with how to make each of its stores feel more experiential, more unique, and differentiated, not only from other retailers, but even from each other.

