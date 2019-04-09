British Retailers Blame Brexit Uncertainty for March Slump

British retailers are warning that “Brexit uncertainty” is stopping consumers from making larger purchases, according to The Guardian.

The British Retail Consortium (BRC), along with accountancy firm KPMG, reported a drop in sales growth to 0.5 percent in the year to March, compared to an annual growth of 2.3 percent a year ago. The BRC did note that the change in date for Easter – from April 1 in 2018 to April 21 in 2019 – could have an effect, as retailers are still preparing for a wave of holiday sales.

According to The Guardian, retailers have warned that a “no-deal scenario” could lead to shortages and higher prices.

Helen Dickinson, BRC’s Chief Executive, told The Guardian, “Brexit continues to feed the uncertainty among consumers. For the sake of everyone, MPs must rally behind a plan of action that avoids no deal – and quickly – or it will be ordinary families who suffer as a result of higher prices and less choice on the shelves.”