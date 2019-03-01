Brooks Brothers Readies New Store Design

New York-based Brooks Brothers is debuting a new store design concept in April when it opens its new flagship in New York’s Hudson Yards.

The 2500-square-foot store will launch the company’s new global interior design concept that is inspired by archival architecture elements form the company’s store on Madison Avenue and paired with modern twists.

For instance, the new store a teal and dark blue color scheme with light gray lacquered fixtures. Brushed brass details accent cabinetry and display racks, and the store has rosewood paneling along the walls. Floors will feature oak herringbone parquetry with mosaic marble.

Throughout the space, furniture will have a midcentury modern design and, according to Women’s Wear Daily, a large sculptural chandelier will hang overhead.