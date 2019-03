Brookstone (Merrimack, N.H.) has exited bankruptcy court, with the court approving the retailer’s reorganization plan.

That plan includes selling the company’s e-commerce and wholesale business as well as all intellectual property to a partnership formed by private equity firm Bluestar Alliance (New York) and electronics manufacturer Apex Digital (Mason, Ohio).

According to Women’s Wear Daily, the deal is worth $65 million and saves about 30 of Brookstone’s airport shops, the company’s website and about 300 jobs.

The company originally filed for bankruptcy in August 2018 and closed 102 of its retail locations.