Brookstone Files Bankruptcy

Brookstone (Merrimack, N.H.) has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy and will close all of its 101 stores located in shopping malls.

To that end, the company has already hired liquidators, according to USA Today, though it has not been announced when going-out-of-business sales will commence.

The company’s airport and e-commerce businesses, however, have been successful, so the company will keep them open as it looks for a buyer for that business. It operates 35 stores throughout various airports.

According to CNBC, this is the company’s second bankruptcy filing in the past four years.