Bruce Pask to Oversee Menswear for Bergdorf and Neiman's

Bruce Pask, formerly men’s director of Bergdorf Goodman (New York), will now also oversee menswear at Neiman Marcus (Dallas).

His new title will be men’s fashion director, and he will report to report to Kenneth Gaston, vp and general merchandise manager for men’s at Bergdorf Goodman, as well Russ Patrick, senior vp and general merchandise manager of men’s, for Neiman Marcus, reports Women’s Wear Daily.

“Bruce is highly respected in the global fashion industry and it is our great pleasure to have him expand his men’s fashion oversight to both the Bergdorf Goodman and Neiman Marcus brands,” said Jim Gold, president and chief merchandising officer for Neiman Marcus Group.