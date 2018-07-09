Build-a-Bear Announces 'Pay Your Age' Day

Customizable plush toy store Build-a-Bear (St. Louis) has announced a new promotion for this Thursday in which it will offer its one-of-a-kind creations for the same dollar amount as the customer's age.

The one-day promotion – the first of its kind – will require adults ages 18 and over to enroll in the brand's Bonus Club rewards program, providing an email address and name, to participate. Accessories will be sold separately, according to USA Today.

The guest receiving the item must be present at the time of purchase to receive the discount. Many of the retailer's customizable features are in its accessories, therefore the discount mainly applies to the “base” purchase of the plush creature which guests will further customize for an additional cost.