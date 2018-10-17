Build-A-Bear Partners with Walmart

Build-A-Bear Workshop (St. Louis) will be opening shop-in-shops inside select Walmart (Bentonville, Ark.) stores this holiday shopping season.

The pilot program will be available in six Walmart stores in California, Florida, Texas and Arizona. Three of the stores opened yesterday; the other three will be open by the end of the month.

The shop-in-shops will carry their stuffed animals and an array of accessories, as well as a new line called Condo Cubs, which are baby versions of the larger stuffed animals. Prices for Condo Cubs start at $10 each, according to USA Today.