Build-A-Bear Plans Pop-Up Shops

St. Louis-based Build-A-Bear Workshop announced that it will be opening permanent shop-in-shops in the new FAO Schwarz (New York) flagship in New York as well as in four Great Wolf Lodge (Madison, Wis.) resorts. It also will open a handful of seasonal pop-up shops in Bass Pro Shops (Springfield, Mo.) and Cabela’s (Sidney, Neb.) stores.

The in-store shop at FAO Schwarz will open just before Thanksgiving and will feature a giant Build-A-Bear rocket ship along with an animatronic construction bear and a pair of astronaut bears that move around the rocket.

The retailer teamed up with Bass Pro Shops and Cabela’s for the first time last year with temporary holiday shop-in-shops. This year, the partnership will be available in ten stores and will run through Christmas Eve, according to a press release.