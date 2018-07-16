Build-A-Bear Promotion Fails to Meet Demand

Customizable plush toy retailer Build-A-Bear (St. Louis) is facing backlash after its “Pay Your Age” one-day promotion fell short of meeting the demand of its customers.

The sale, which marked the price of each plush down to the consumer’s age, caused massive turnout at stores, with lines so long stores had to close down and shoppers had to be turned away due to safety concerns, reports the Los Angeles Times. As a compromise with customers who were not able to take advantage of the deal, the retailer offered $15-off vouchers for their next visit, a discount that is not nearly as steep as the original offer.

Angry customers took to social media to vent their frustration after the disappointment. Build-A-Bear CEO Sharon Price John has since apologized for the chaos caused by the frenzied promotion.