Build-A-Bear Workshop Plans 20 Closures

St. Louis-based Build-A-Bear Workshop announced that, amid a fourth-quarter loss, the company plans to close 20 stores over the next two years, with half of those closures taking place in locations throughout North America.

The company, instead, intends to grow its brand by diversifying its portfolio in a number of ways. For instance, it plans to expand the partnership it launched last year with Bentonville, Ark.-based Walmart as well as its partnership with Great Wolf Lodge to operate Build-A-Bear shops in select third-party locations.

According to Chain Store Age, the company plans fiscal 2019 to return to profitability thanks to these changes as well as improving markets and trends.