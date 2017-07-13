Building the Bridge Between Business and Creative





Are your creative goals aligned with your business goals? You may have a flashy store, beautiful merchandise and a great advertising campaign, but all of the best creative decisions in the world need sound logic and a strong strategic foundation to make them successful. Strategy is the component a design agency harnesses to create a memorable experience, engage shoppers, and most importantly, grow their business. Imagine being able to back creative initiatives with real return on investment. Take a firsthand look at mapping the customer journey and challenging how and why design can make or break the experience, brand impression, and ultimately, the final results.

For information about the International Retail Design Conference (IRDC), Sept. 5-7, The Ritz-Carlton, New Orleans, please visit irdconline.com.