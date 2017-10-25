Bulgari Redesigns New York Store

Bulgari (Rome) reopened its redesigned New York flagship on Fifth Avenue this week.

The store was designed by Peter Marino and is greatly inspired by the brand’s rich heritage. For instance, the exterior that was inspired by the design of a heritage bracelet clasp from the 1930s, complete with bronzed-flower details that light up at night.

Inside, the store features a myriad of Italian-inspired details such as star-patterned marble mosaic floors and authentic, '60-era chandeliers from a Roman ballroom. The store also features a special, New York-inspired capsule collection that is a nod to the commemoration collection the brand created in the '70s to celebrate its U.S. debut, reports Fashion Week Daily.