Bulletin Celebrates Women-Owned Brands

Stocked with a curated selection of women-owned labels, Bulletin (New York) lowers the barriers to physical retail by renting out sections of its store to previously online-only brands. The space, designed to celebrate female voices, donates 10 percent of its proceeds to Planned Parenthood NYC and has, to date, donated nearly $100,000. Instagrammable features include a candy wall and dressing rooms named for fierce female celebs.

This store opening originally appeared in the November 2018 issue of VMSD in the "On Our Radar" section.