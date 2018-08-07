Bulletin Debuts Membership-Based NYC Store

New York-based Bulletin has opened its largest store on Manhattan’s Broadway near Union Square with a membership-based model where brands pay for shelf space.

The store’s business model is similar to B8ta, charging a monthly subscription fee for store space. The cost of renting space in the shop ranges from $350 to $1500 per month, according to Women’s Wear Daily, and Bulletin collects a 30 percent cut of sales.

Backed by Y Combinator, a startup-launching venture, the opening of the 1500-square-foot space comes less than a year after Bulletin founders Ali Kriegsman and Alana Branston realized success with a previous pop-up store it operated in the space. The value for brands participating, says Branson, is in the customer feedback provided, as well as product consulting from the company.