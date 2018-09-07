Burberry Goes Green

Burberry (London) is taking steps to become a greener retailer. Among its announced changes in policy, it will reportedly no longer use real fur in its fashions and it is ceasing the practice of destroying merchandise that did not sell.

The company’s "no fur policy" will go into effect with Riccardo Tisci’s first collection, which is due out later this month. The company will begin phasing out its existing products that feature real fur. The move follows protests from anti-fur activists that have taken place against the retailer and its runway shows over the past year, according to Women’s Wear Daily.

The company’s new policy not to destroy unsold or unsaleable clothes will go into effect immediately. The retailer said it will instead expand its efforts to reuse, repair or donate more products.