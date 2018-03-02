Burberry Names New Chief Creative Officer

Burberry (London) announced that it has named a new chief creative officer. Riccardo Tisci will replace longtime creative chief Christopher Bailey on March 12. He will be responsible for directing all of the brand’s collections and will present his first collection in September, according to Retail Gazette.

Tisci has been a designer for companies including Puma (Herzogenaurach, Germany) and Antonio Berardi (London). He has also collaborated with Nike (Beaverton, Ore.) since 2014 and has also designed costumes for musicians including Madonna, Beyoncé and Rihanna.

Bailey presented his final collection for the company at last month’s London Fashion Week, when he showcased a rainbow-themed collection. Bailey joined the company in 2001 and, in 2014, was promoted to the dual role of chief executive officer and chief creative officer. Last July, Bailey stepped down from his ceo role.