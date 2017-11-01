Burberry President, Cco Steps Down

Burberry (London) has announced that its president and chief creative officer Christopher Bailey will step down from the company at the end of 2018.

The announcement comes three months after Bailey gave up his duties as ceo. At that point, Marco Gobbetti was named ceo and Bailey transitioned into his current dual role as president and cco. Bailey, who has been with the company 17 years, will remain in his dual role until the end of March, when he will step down from the Burberry board.

According to Retail Gazette, Gobbetti “understands and supports Bailey’s decision to step down,” and the company is now beginning its search for his successor.