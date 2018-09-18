Burberry Renovates London Flagship

Burberry (London) has renovated its flagship on London’s Regent Street, which includes a massive art installation by British artist Graham Hudson.

The installation is situated in the store’s main atrium and climbs three stories through the space. Dubbed "Sisyphus Reclined," it comprises scaffolding and a robot on the ground level. Eighty cameras at the top of the installation capture images of a person or object, which are then “milled” in 3-D by the robot at ground level, according to Dazed & Confused Magazine.

“The robot is performing and is always doing something different every time,” Hudson said, according to Evening Standard. “It’s the ultimate modern selfie.”

The one-of-a-kind installation was inspired in part by the building’s history as a theater as well as by the fact that the art cannot be replicated online.