Burberry Strategizes Luxury Brand Transformation

Burberry (London) has announced a strategy that it hopes will transform the brand into a more luxury line and “sharpen” its brand position, according to The Guardian.

That plan will begin with closing some of its outlets in U.S. department stores, though it did not detail how many outlets and jobs will be affected. It has not yet determined what it will do in its European market.

Another element of its plan also includes making changes to the product itself as well as to the customer experience provided by the brand.

Reportedly, the brand is aiming to compete more directly with brands like Hermès (Paris) and Dior (Paris).