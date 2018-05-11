Burberry Sues Target

Burberry (London) filed a lawsuit against Target (Minneapolis) regarding products that the brand alleges are “blatant reproductions” of its trademark check. The company has filed for trademark infringement and counterfeiting and is seeking $2 million for each alleged trademark infringement, plus fees, punitive damages and any profits stemming from the items’ sale.

According to Women’s Wear Daily, Burberry issued a cease-and-desist letter in early 2017 after finding the pattern on items including eyewear, luggage and water bottles. However, the company says that Target continued using the pattern and even expanded its use to scarves with the checked print.

Burberry alleges that because Target has a history of collaborating with a variety of well-known and luxury brands, that some Target shoppers could mistakenly have believed that these items were Target-exclusive Burberry items.