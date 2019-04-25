Burlington Taps Michael O’Sullivan as CEO

Burlington (Burlington, N.J.) has appointed Michael O’Sullivan as CEO, the former COO and President of Ross Stores (Dublin, Calif.).

The news was announced after Thomas Kingsbury unveiled that he will be stepping down from his role as CEO in September after serving more than 10 years in the position. He will continue to be Executive Chairman of the board of directors during the transition, reports Retail Dive.

Jennifer Vecchio, the brand’s Chief Merchandising Officer, will be stepping into the new role of President, Chief Merchandising Officer.

She will oversee strategy and marketing, but continue to head planning and merchandising. She, too, worked for Ross Stores as its Executive VP of Merchandising of Mens and Kids from 2009 to 2011, Retail Dive reports.