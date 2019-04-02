BW3 Unveils Sports Bar of Future

Fast casual restaurant Buffalo Wild Wings has debuted a new store design concept that features a gaming room, self-service beer on tap and an increased emphasis on takeout and cocktails, according to BusinessInsider.com.

The target customer is reportedly "someone who really values that time with his friends," Brown said. "And as he's getting older, and life gets more complicated, those moments that you can just go hang out with your friends get fewer and fewer, right? Farther and farther away.”

The chain was recently acquired by Inspire Brands, which owns quick-service brand Arby’s. The changes are intended to appeal to a younger generation of patron.